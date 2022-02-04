Menu

Traffic

Icy road conditions believed to be a factor in fatal collision near Lethbridge

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted February 4, 2022 12:50 pm
File: RCMP cruiser View image in full screen
File: RCMP cruiser. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

One man is dead and another person was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle collision in southern Alberta Friday.

RCMP say the collision happened on Highway 25 just south of Diamond City, Alta., shortly before 8 a.m.

Police believe a car heading east on Highway 25 collided with a westbound SUV.

Read more: Edmonton man killed in northern Alberta collision

The man driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the vehicle at the time.

The driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with what police said are non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was also the only person in the SUV when the collision happened.

Icy road conditions are believed to have contributed to the collision.

Read more: Alberta RCMP investigate fatal crash between truck, car in Parkland County

Emergency crews remained at the scene around 10:30 a.m. and said traffic was being diverted around the area at Highway 25 and Township Road 102, as well as Highway 25 at Range Road 221.

Diamond City is located about 15 kilometres north of Lethbridge.

RCMP are asking drivers to slow down and drive to the road conditions.

For up-to-date road and highway conditions, follow 511 Alberta.

