Canada

Alberta RCMP unsure when Coutts border protest will end as demonstration enters 7th day

By Bill Graveland The Canadian Press
Posted February 4, 2022 8:23 am
Click to play video: 'Traffic moving again, but protesters remain at Alberta-U.S. border' Traffic moving again, but protesters remain at Alberta-U.S. border
WATCH ABOVE: Although traffic is moving again at the international border crossing near Coutts, Alberta, demonstrators say they will resume their blockade if COVID-19 restrictions are not lifted. As Heather Yourex-West reports, there are signs Alberta Premier Jason Kenney may be bowing to the pressure.

An RCMP spokesman says there’s no way to predict when the protest at Alberta’s main border crossing will end but he understands the public’s growing frustration as it drags on.

Demonstrators began parking their trucks and other vehicles last Saturday near the crossing at Coutts, Alta., in solidarity with similar events in Ottawa and other locations to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates and broader public health measures.

Read more: Trucks heading to U.S. finally get through Alberta border protests at Coutts

The impasse stranded travellers and cross-border truckers for days, compromised millions of dollars in trade and impeded access to basic goods and medical services for area residents.

An agreement with the protesters opened up a single lane in both directions on Highway 4 and truckers hauling cargo were finally able to cross the border into the U.S.

Read more: Beef industry voices ‘serious concerns’ about Coutts border blockade

Coutts Mayor Jim Willett has called for the protest to end and says it has cut off village residents from medical services.

Trending Stories

RCMP Cpl. Curtis Peters said he understands why people are upset since it has been nearly a week.

“We hear their frustrations. I understand that,” Peters said Thursday.

“I’ve spoken several times about how this has affected the town of Coutts and the town of Sweetgrass (Montana). We continue working toward bringing this to an end.”

Read more: Kenney commits to lifting COVID-19 restrictions as Alberta highway protests continue

Peters said he doesn’t know what is going to happen next in the dispute because every single incident is different, nor can he say if police intend to take action to deal with what he calls an “unlawful protest.”

“I don’t have a line in the sand. This is a constant state of evolving evaluation right? This changes minute by minute, hour by hour,” he said.

“The one thing that does stay consistent throughout is the constant dialogue that we’re having.”

© 2022 The Canadian Press
