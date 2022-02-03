Stranded nearly 3 hours on road, Kelowna, B.C. man in wheelchair helped home by police

Send this page to someone via email

Police came to the aid of a Kelowna, B.C., resident who needed help getting home on Monday night.

According to the Kelowna RCMP, an officer on patrol spotted a man in a powered wheelchair, sitting in oncoming traffic along Glenmore Drive.

Police say after he looped around, the constable spoke with the man, who said the battery on his wheelchair had died, and that he’d been stranded on the side of the road, in the cold, for nearly three hours.

Attempts were made to arrange the man a ride and to transport his chair, but they weren’t successful.

“Together, the constables from Watch 3 pushed the man back to his residence while their corporal patrolled ahead keeping the road clear and safe along the way,” RCMP said on social media.

Police say the man was very appreciative, and that his family called the detachment to express their gratitude, and to thank the members from Watch 3.

