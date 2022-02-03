Menu

Weather

Okanagan weather: Warm temperatures, sunny skies in weekend forecast

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 3, 2022 5:33 pm
BC weather forecast Feb 3 2022 View image in full screen
The national weather agency is calling for temperatures well above 0 C for the next few days, with the mercury reaching 6 or 7 C by Monday throughout the Okanagan. Global News / Skytracker

Tired of snow? And especially shovelling it?

Well, a solid break from cold temperatures is en route, according to Environment Canada.

The national weather agency is calling for temperatures well above 0 C for the next few days, with the mercury reaching 6 or 7 C by Monday throughout the Okanagan.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna Weather Forecast: February 2' Kelowna Weather Forecast: February 2
Kelowna Weather Forecast: February 2

However, for Friday, Environment Canada is calling for 2-4 cm of snow, along with a high of 0 C, 15 km/h winds, a windchill of -6 in the morning, and an overnight low of -2 C.

Following that, sunny skies are projected for Saturday, along with a high of 5 C and a low of -1 C.

Kelowna weather forecast Feb 3 2022 View image in full screen
Projected temperatures in Kelowna from Friday, Feb. 4 to Thursday, Feb. 10. Global News / Skytracker

For Sunday, a mix of sun and cloud is in the forecast, plus a high of 4 C and a low of 1 C.

For Monday, another mix of sun and cloud is projected, along with that high of 6 or 7 C. By night, clouds are expected to roll in, with the mercury falling to -2 C.

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Feb. 2' B.C. evening weather forecast: Feb. 2
B.C. evening weather forecast: Feb. 2

Cloudy skies are predicted for Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs of 4-5 C and lows of -2 C.

For the Shuswap, the forecast is mostly the same, though Monday’s high for the Salmon Arm area is projected to be 4 C.

The normal temperatures for this time are 0 C and -6 C.

For mountain passes, the forecast is calling for snow possibly becoming mixed with rain on Friday, for the Coquihalla Highway, and for flurries / snow on the Okanagan Connector and Highway 3. The projected snow levels are 2-5 cm.

