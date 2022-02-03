SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Saskatchewan limiting PCR testing to priority population, dropping daily updates

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted February 3, 2022 2:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan business owners wonder how no proof of vaccine will affect business' Saskatchewan business owners wonder how no proof of vaccine will affect business
Saskatchewan business owners say they aren't sure how the province dropping it's proof of vaccination policy will affect them and their customers.

Effective Feb. 7, COVID-19 PCR testing in Saskatchewan can only be accessed through HealthLine 811 and will only be available to priority populations.

Priority populations include hospitalized patients, care home residents, congregate living facilities, international travellers or those from areas of concern, health-care or essential workers, symptomatic residents or workers in First Nation and Métis communities.

Read more: Free rapid COVID tests readily available in Saskatchewan but scarce in Alberta. Why?

It will also include surgical patients with symptoms or a positive rapid antigen test if scheduled or expecting to receive surgery within the next 90 days and those with chronic illness.

Additionally, pregnant patients who are symptomatic and more than 30 weeks gestation, newborns born to COVID-19-positive parents, and symptomatic immunocompromised individuals including all transport donors and recipients prior to and post transplant, all oncology patients prior to receiving or post chemotherapy.

Saskatchewan Health Authority interim COO Derek Miller said drive-thru and walk-in testing will also close on Feb. 7. The testing at these sites has been available on a first-come, first-served basis for anyone regardless of symptoms.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan to end proof of vaccination, negative test ‘very soon,’ premier says' Saskatchewan to end proof of vaccination, negative test ‘very soon,’ premier says
Saskatchewan to end proof of vaccination, negative test ‘very soon,’ premier says

The province will also move from daily COVID-19 case updates to weekly updates the week of Feb. 7. The weekly report will be available on Thursdays.

The weekly report will provide information on laboratory-confirmed cases, deaths, tests and vaccination information overall by zone. The provincial COVID-19 dashboard will be discontinued and information will be archived.

Read more: More transmissible BA.2 Omicron subvariant detected in Saskatoon

Officials on a Provincial Emergency Operations Centre (PEOC) briefing held Thursday continued to encourage residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

More to come.

