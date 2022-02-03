Seasonal Cycling: Tips for riding your bike in the winter

When you think of winter activities, skiing and snowshoeing may come to mind, but what about cycling?

Jean Greig, program manager at B!ke: The Peterborough Community Bike Shop, in Peterborough, Ont., said that while there may not be a big boom in winter riding, cycling is always in season.

“There is a slow growth in interest in winter cycling,” she said. “A couple of years ago, you could look around the city and you wouldn’t see anyone out on their bike in winter, but now you do.”

She said there are a few things you can do to make it easier on you and your bike. For example, it seems winter tires aren’t only for your car.

“Tires with metal studs embedded into the rubber will help a lot with slipping and sliding, especially on hard-packed or icy surfaces,” Greig said.

She added that fenders are also a good idea to keep slush from splashing onto your back and she said a rack or bag on your bike, instead of a backpack, can be helpful.

“Getting the weight off of your shoulders and down onto the bike, where it is closer to the ground, really helps with balance,” she said.

“It is a law to have a light on your bike, but in wintertime, it gets dark earlier. If it is snowy or obscured, it can be harder to see you, so being well lit up is really important,” Greig said.

And while we may think the winter is tough on us, Greig said it can also be hard on our bikes.

“It is mostly the salt that causes the damage,” she said. “You want to be sure you’re wiping it all down regularly.”

“Your drivetrain (the area that includes your chain) is getting everything that is kicking up from the ground and it tends to get rusty pretty fast,” Greig said.

“As soon as you see it go a little bit orange with rust, you want to make sure you get on it, cleaning it with a rag and then putting a chain lube on it to keep it moving and not ceasing up.”

If you have rim brakes, she said to be sure to keep your rims clear of slush so the brake can function properly.

When it comes to what to wear, Greig recommended something that can cover your face and ears, windproof gloves that you can layer, and boots that will keep your feet dry.

“On top, you want to dress in layers so if you actually get too hot, you can open up a layer,” she said.

And her final tip: start small.

“Don’t feel like you have to head out in a snowstorm or when it is -30 C,” she said.

If you are still looking for some help, B!ke offers a program called Winter Wheels, meant to get people more comfortable with riding in the winter.

For more information, you can visit the B!ke website.

