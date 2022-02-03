Menu

Crime

Vaughan woman charged after allegedly speeding with 6-year-old not wearing seatbelt

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 3, 2022 2:00 pm
Screenshot of York Regional Police pulling over the driver in Vaughan. View image in full screen
Screenshot of York Regional Police pulling over an impaired driver in Vaughan, Ont. York Regional Police

York Regional Police say a woman is facing charges, including impaired driving, after allegedly speeding in Vaughan, Ont., with a child in the back seat, not wearing a seatbelt.

Police said on Jan. 29 at about 1:30 a.m. an officer on patrol near Steeles Avenue and Thurman Road saw a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed.

The woman was allegedly going 95 km/h in a 50 km/h, police said.

She was stopped by officers who determined she was impaired, investigators said.

In a dashcam video released by police, the woman tells the officer she has had nothing to drink. The officer asks her to take a roadside test.

Read more: Video shows 12-year-old boy spotted driving vehicle for impaired father, York Regional Police say

“That’s a fail,” he says walking back to his cruiser holding up the breathalyzer machine.

When he returns to the driver’s vehicle the driver says “so I’m the problem one … and you’re not, right?”

Click to play video: 'Burnaby RCMP release dash cam video from drunk driver’s car' Burnaby RCMP release dash cam video from drunk driver’s car
Burnaby RCMP release dash cam video from drunk driver’s car – Dec 9, 2021

“I just don’t like drunk drivers on our roads,” the officer responds. “Especially when they have children in the back seat of the car.”

Police said the officer found the child in the vehicle not wearing a seatbelt or safely restrained and Children’s Aid Society was notified.

The video ends and police write “Luckily, no one was injured in this incident, including the six-year-old in the back seat. If you suspect someone is driving impaired, always call 911.”

The 37-year-old driver from Vaughan was charged with dangerous driving and having a blood-alcohol content in excess of 80 milligrams.

Click to play video: 'Survivor of tragic Alberta bus rollover calling for seatbelts' Survivor of tragic Alberta bus rollover calling for seatbelts
