Health

New Brunswick surpasses 250 total COVID-19 deaths since start of pandemic

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted February 3, 2022 1:27 pm
Click to play video: 'How the Maritime provinces are still rolling out COVID-19 booster shots' How the Maritime provinces are still rolling out COVID-19 booster shots
Both Nova Scotia and New Brunswick say only about 45 per cent of eligible residents have received a COVID-19 booster shot. Nova Scotia altered its rollout after an apparent slowdown in demand, but as Travis Fortnum reports, New Brunswick isn’t making any changes.

New Brunswick reported four new deaths linked to COVID-19 for the second day in a row.

The deaths involved one person in their 70s and three in their 90s.

In a grim milestone, the province has surpassed 250 deaths in total since the start of the pandemic, by one.

Active COVID-19 hospitalizations remain at 165, with 14 patients now in intensive care. Six people are currently on a ventilator.

Designated hospital units across the province are now at 88 per cent capacity, according to the provincial dashboard, while ICUs are at 77 per cent.

Read more: New Brunswick sticks to COVID-19 vaccine strategy as booster bookings lag

On Thursday the province reported 411 new PCR-confirmed cases of the virus, for a total of 4,012 active cases confirmed through labs.

Since the start of the pandemic, the province has confirmed 29,905 cases of COVID-19.

There were an additional 485 new self-reported rapid test positives on Thursday.

Since Jan. 5, public health has received 20,965 rapid test positives, though the province says “counts are self-reported and may not be accurate.”

As of Thursday, there are 417 health staff members across New Brunswick isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

Read more: Maine town hopes free PCR testing can bring Canadians back

The province saw an uptake in COVID-19 vaccine booster appointments this week, with 3,102 third shots administered in the past day. To date, 44.7 per cent of New Brunswickers have received a third dose of the vaccine, and 84.7 per cent have received two doses.

