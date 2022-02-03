Menu

Crime

Shed fire in northeast London deemed suspicious, London police say

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted February 3, 2022 1:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Shed fire in northeast London, Ont., causes $6K in damage, cause undetermined' Shed fire in northeast London, Ont., causes $6K in damage, cause undetermined
No injuries were reported and investigation is underway into the cause of a fire that tore through a large shed in the city’s Huron Heights neighbourhood early Wednesday.

A fire that tore through a large shed at a residential complex in London’s northeast end Wednesday morning has been deemed suspicious by police.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at 1443 Huron St., a residential complex west of Sandford Street in the city’s Huron Heights neighbourhood, around 5 a.m., and arrived to find a fully engulfed large shed on the property.

Speaking with Global News on Wednesday, platoon chief Gary Mosburger said crews went into an offensive strategy to lay hose lines and were able to contain the fire to the shed itself.

Read more: Northeast London shed fire causes $6K in damage, cause undetermined, fire officials say

“There was no electrical services or anything like that that was part of the building itself. Saying that, it was a garbage facility, and with that, you don’t necessarily know what could have been inside some of the bags of garbage,” Mosburger said when asked about a possible cause.

Trending Stories
In an update Thursday, police said investigators had deemed the blaze to be suspicious in nature, reassigning it to the street crime unit in conjunction with the province’s fire marshal’s office.

Fire officials say damage in the blaze is estimated to be $6,000. In their update Thursday, police cited a larger $100,000 damage amount, but later revised the figure saying it was what had been initially estimated. The correct amount, they said, was closer to the $6,000 total reported by the fire department.

No damage was reported to any nearby buildings, and no injuries were reported to firefighters, fire officials said. The cause of the fire has not been released.

The shed as seen in August 2012. View image in full screen
The shed as seen in August 2012. Google Maps
London Police tagLondon Police Service taglps tagSuspicious Fire tagLondon crime tagLondon Fire tagLondon Fire Department tagLondon Ontario crime tagSHED FIRE taghuron street taglondon ontario fire taglfd taghuron heights tag

