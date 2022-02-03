OPP search for suspect in alleged attempted abduction of teen in Norwich

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police in Oxford County are on the lookout for a male suspect in connection with the alleged attempted abduction of a 13-year-old girl in Norwich on Wednesday.

Police said the girl was walking home alone in the area of Main and Washington streets around 10:50 a.m. when she reported being approached by a man in a vehicle.

The driver attempted to coerce the girl to get into the front seat of his vehicle, police said.

The girl ran to safety, and the vehicle, described as an older model silver or grey minivan with a rounded front grill and black roof rack, was seen driving west on Main Street.

The driver is described as being thin, possibly in his 60s, with grey hair, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.