Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Driver charged following collision with Peterborough Police Service cruiser

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 3, 2022 11:58 am
Click to play video: 'Driver charged following collision with Peterborough Police Service cruiser' Driver charged following collision with Peterborough Police Service cruiser
A car and a Peterborough Police Service cruiser collided Wednesday at the intersection of Barnado Avenue and George Street.

No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle collision involving a Peterborough Police Service cruiser on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., officers were called to a collision at the intersection of George Street and Barnado Avenue involving a car and a police SUV cruiser.

Read more: Peterborough police seek public input on body-worn cameras for officers

Neither the officer nor the woman driving the other vehicle was seriously hurt.The roadway was down to one lane as police investigated and the vehicles were removed.

Trending Stories

Police on Thursday morning say as a result of the investigation, a 24-year-old Peterborough man was charged with failing to stop for a red light.

Click to play video: 'SIU investigates double fatal crash on Lansdowne Street in Peterborough' SIU investigates double fatal crash on Lansdowne Street in Peterborough
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Collision tagPeterborough Police Service tagPeterborough Police tagGeorge Street tagPolice Cruiser tagPeterborough Collision tagcruiser tagBarnadro Avenue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers