Driver charged following collision with Peterborough Police Service cruiser

No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle collision involving a Peterborough Police Service cruiser on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., officers were called to a collision at the intersection of George Street and Barnado Avenue involving a car and a police SUV cruiser.

Neither the officer nor the woman driving the other vehicle was seriously hurt.



The roadway was down to one lane as police investigated and the vehicles were removed.

Police on Thursday morning say as a result of the investigation, a 24-year-old Peterborough man was charged with failing to stop for a red light.

