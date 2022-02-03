Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Durham police officer charged with 13 firearms-related offences

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 3, 2022 10:21 am
Durham Police will work alongside bylaw enforcement to ensure compliance to the 'stay at home' order. View image in full screen
Durham Police will work alongside bylaw enforcement to ensure compliance to the 'stay at home' order. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

An off-duty Durham Regional Police officer is facing several firearms-related charges following a joint investigation, the police force says.

Durham Regional Police said a 45-year-old officer was arrested at his Oshawa home after an investigation with the force’s professional standards unit and the provincial weapons enforcement unit.

Kenneth Boone has been with the force since 2003 and worked in the traffic services branch, Durham police said.

Boone was charged with 13 firearms-related offences.

Read more: Durham Regional Police officer charged after allegedly pointing gun during traffic stop

The charges include careless storage of a firearm, possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon, and importing a restricted or prohibited device.

Trending Stories

Boone was released on an undertaking, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

He will be assigned to administrative duties, police said.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Oshawa tagDurham Regional Police tagDurham Police tagFirearm Offences tagDurham Police Officer tagKenneth Boone tagoff duty durham police officer tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers