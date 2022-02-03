Durham police officer charged with 13 firearms-related offences

An off-duty Durham Regional Police officer is facing several firearms-related charges following a joint investigation, the police force says.
Durham Regional Police said a 45-year-old officer was arrested at his Oshawa home after an investigation with the force’s professional standards unit and the provincial weapons enforcement unit.
Kenneth Boone has been with the force since 2003 and worked in the traffic services branch, Durham police said.
Boone was charged with 13 firearms-related offences.
The charges include careless storage of a firearm, possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon, and importing a restricted or prohibited device.
Boone was released on an undertaking, police said.
He will be assigned to administrative duties, police said.
Comments