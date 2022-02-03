Durham police officer charged with 13 firearms-related offences

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An off-duty Durham Regional Police officer is facing several firearms-related charges following a joint investigation, the police force says.

Durham Regional Police said a 45-year-old officer was arrested at his Oshawa home after an investigation with the force’s professional standards unit and the provincial weapons enforcement unit.

Kenneth Boone has been with the force since 2003 and worked in the traffic services branch, Durham police said.

Boone was charged with 13 firearms-related offences.

Read more: Durham Regional Police officer charged after allegedly pointing gun during traffic stop

The charges include careless storage of a firearm, possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon, and importing a restricted or prohibited device.

Boone was released on an undertaking, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

He will be assigned to administrative duties, police said.

A DRPS officer faces numerous firearms-related charges after a joint firearms investigation by the Provincial Weapons Enforcement Unit (PWEU) and the Durham Regional Police Service. News Release – https://t.co/G6CFxgd8VX pic.twitter.com/QuZpKI09db — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) February 3, 2022