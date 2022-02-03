Man reported missing from Weyburn found dead, RCMP confirms

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Weyburn who went missing on the night of a prairie blizzard was found dead.

Weyburn RCMP confirmed that on Wednesday before 5 p.m., a volunteer searcher found the deceased man in a remote area about 1.6 km west of Bromhead, Sask.

“The deceased has been identified as Abraham Neufeld and his family has been notified of his death,” police said. “Weyburn RCMP offer their sincere condolences to the family and community.”

Weyburn RCMP say the man was reported missing at around 9 p.m. on Monday.

Police say the 39-year-old man, who is from Tribune, Sask., was driving a tractor in the Tribune area when the vehicle got stuck.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP believe Neufeld became disoriented while walking to his nearby residence.

Officers located the tractor, which was still running, on Tuesday morning, less than a mile east of Tribune, which is about 160 kilometres southeast of Regina.

Weyburn RCMP said the several services and groups aided in the search, including Weyburn and Estevan RCMP detachments, RCMP police dog services, RCMP search and rescue, the Search and Rescue Saskatchewan Association of Volunteers (SARSAV), Civil Air Search and Rescue, local Ministry of Environment Conservation Officers and Saskatchewan Highway Patrol officers, Tribune Fire and Rescue, and the Weyburn Fire Department.

2:04 Saskatchewan RCMP charge anti-vaccine father with abduction, search continues for 7-year-old girl Saskatchewan RCMP charge anti-vaccine father with abduction, search continues for 7-year-old girl – Jan 22, 2022

— with files from Global News’ Moises Canales-Lavigne

Advertisement