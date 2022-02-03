Menu

Investigations

Man reported missing from Weyburn found dead, RCMP confirms

By Jeanelle Mandes & Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted February 3, 2022 10:50 am
Police confirms that a man who went missing from the Weyburn area during Monday's blizzard was found deceased. View image in full screen
Police confirms that a man who went missing from the Weyburn area during Monday's blizzard was found deceased. File / Global News

A man from Weyburn who went missing on the night of a prairie blizzard was found dead.

Weyburn RCMP confirmed that on Wednesday before 5 p.m., a volunteer searcher found the deceased man in a remote area about 1.6 km west of Bromhead, Sask.

“The deceased has been identified as Abraham Neufeld and his family has been notified of his death,” police said. “Weyburn RCMP offer their sincere condolences to the family and community.”

Read more: RCMP, conservation officers searching for missing man in Weyburn, Sask. area

Weyburn RCMP say the man was reported missing at around 9 p.m. on Monday.

Police say the 39-year-old man, who is from Tribune, Sask., was driving a tractor in the Tribune area when the vehicle got stuck.

RCMP believe Neufeld became disoriented while walking to his nearby residence.

Officers located the tractor, which was still running, on Tuesday morning, less than a mile east of Tribune, which is about 160 kilometres southeast of Regina.

Read more: Weyburn, Sask. man facing charges after RCMP seize 3D-printed firearms

Weyburn RCMP said the several services and groups aided in the search, including Weyburn and Estevan RCMP detachments, RCMP police dog services, RCMP search and rescue, the Search and Rescue Saskatchewan Association of Volunteers (SARSAV), Civil Air Search and Rescue, local Ministry of Environment Conservation Officers and Saskatchewan Highway Patrol officers, Tribune Fire and Rescue, and the Weyburn Fire Department.

— with files from Global News’ Moises Canales-Lavigne

