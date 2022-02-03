U.S. carries out ‘successful’ raid in Syria, residents report civilian casualties

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. Special Operations forces successfully carried out a counter-terrorism mission in northwest Syria on Thursday, the Pentagon said, adding there were no U.S. casualties but gave no further details.

Residents of the northwest Syrian town of Atmeh and rebels fighting the Syrian government earlier reported several civilian casualties in the two-hour operation, saying the raid was believed to have targeted a suspected al Qaeda-affiliated jihadist.

“U.S. Special Operations forces under the control of U.S. Central Command conducted a counter-terrorism mission this evening in northwest Syria. The mission was successful,” Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a statement.

“There were no U.S. casualties. More information will be provided as it becomes available.”

Residents of Atmeh said the raid took place around midnight in a densely populated area near the border with Turkey, where tens of thousands of displaced Syrians live in makeshift camps or overcrowded housing.

There was no reports of any jihadists being killed, but residents said they heard heavy gunfire during the operation, indicating resistance to the raid.

One resident said several people were killed in the raid, while another said rescuers pulled out at least 12 bodies from the rubble of a multi-storey building, including children and women.

Charles Lister, senior fellow with the Washington-based Middle East Institute, said he had spoken to residents who said the operation lasted more than two hours.

“Clearly they wanted whoever it was alive,” Lister said.

“This looks like the biggest of this type of operation” since the Baghdadi raid, he said.

Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died in a U.S. special operations raid in northwest Syria in 2019.

Residents and rebel sources said several helicopters landed near Atmeh in the province of Idlib, the last big enclave held by insurgents fighting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and explosions were heard near the home of a foreign jihadist.

The jihadist who was the suspected targeted was with his family at the time of the raid, said a rebel official who declined to be named.

Witnesses said the raid ended with aircraft believed to be choppers leaving the site, but unidentified reconnaissance planes were still hovering in the area.

The rebel official said security from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group hurried to the location after the raid.

The northwest of Syria – Idlib province and a belt of territory around it – is mostly held by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the former Nusra Front, which was part of al Qaeda until 2016.

Several foreign jihadist figures who split from the group have set up the Huras al-Din (Guardians of Religion) group, designated as a foreign terrorist organisation, which has in recent years been the target of coalition strikes.

For years, the U.S. military has launched mostly drones to kill top al-Qaeda operatives in northern Syria, where the militant group became active during Syria’s over decade-long civil war.

U.S.-led coalition operations against remnants of Islamic State sleeper cells are more frequent in northeast Syria held by Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Additional reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Heather Timmons; Writing by Michael Perry; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Raju Gopalakrishnan)