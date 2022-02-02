Stephen Carter out as chief of staff for Calgary mayor

Send this page to someone via email

Stephen Carter is no longer the chief of staff for Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek.

He made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

“I am no longer with the mayor’s office,” Carter wrote.

“I loved working with Jyoti Gondek and expect she will achieve great things.”

The mayor’s office said it was a “personnel matter” and would not be commenting further.

Carter had been Gondek’s campaign manager through much of 2021, helping her become Calgary’s first female mayor while running against a field of 26 other candidates and no incumbent.

“I love campaigns, campaigning and making a difference. I expect to do more of the same,” Carter wrote.

He transitioned to Gondek’s chief of staff shortly after the municipal election on Oct. 18, 2021, a position he held for 100 days.

Carter was also chief of staff for Alison Redford, Alberta’s first female premier. He was replaced in that position in April 2012, six months after the 2011 provincial election.

He also served as a campaign strategist during former mayor Naheed Nenshi’s successful election bid in 2010.