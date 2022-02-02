Menu

Crime

31-year-old Toronto man arrested, facing child pornography charges: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 2, 2022 6:57 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News

A Toronto man has been arrested and is facing child pornography charges, police say.

Toronto police said on Tuesday, officers executed a search warrant in the area of Cosburn and Logan avenues.

Read more: Toronto man arrested, facing child pornography charges

As a result, police said 31-year-old Patrick House was arrested.

He has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography and making child pornography available.

According to police, House appeared in court on Tuesday.

