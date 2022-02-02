31-year-old Toronto man arrested, facing child pornography charges: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Toronto man has been arrested and is facing child pornography charges, police say.

Toronto police said on Tuesday, officers executed a search warrant in the area of Cosburn and Logan avenues.

As a result, police said 31-year-old Patrick House was arrested.

He has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography and making child pornography available.

According to police, House appeared in court on Tuesday.

3:48 Battling online child sexual exploitation Battling online child sexual exploitation – Jul 20, 2021