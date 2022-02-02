Menu

Crime

Flin Flon RCMP seize stash of cash, gun and machete

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted February 2, 2022 5:07 pm
Items seized by Flin Flon RCMP. View image in full screen
Items seized by Flin Flon RCMP. RCMP

RCMP in Flin Flon, Man., say they found a stash of cash, a gun and a machete while searching a home on Hapnot Street.

In a statement Wednesday, RCMP said they, along with the Emergency Response Team (ERT), conducted a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation in late January.

After sweeping the residence police uncovered the items, officers say.

A 21-year-old male at the scene was arrested for possession of a firearm and possession of property obtained by crime.

His court date is set for March 3, 2022.

RCMP continue to investigate the incident.

