Flin Flon RCMP seize stash of cash, gun and machete

RCMP in Flin Flon, Man., say they found a stash of cash, a gun and a machete while searching a home on Hapnot Street.
In a statement Wednesday, RCMP said they, along with the Emergency Response Team (ERT), conducted a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation in late January.
After sweeping the residence police uncovered the items, officers say.
A 21-year-old male at the scene was arrested for possession of a firearm and possession of property obtained by crime.
His court date is set for March 3, 2022.
RCMP continue to investigate the incident.
