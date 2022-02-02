Extra Foods on Broadway Avenue closing in April

Send this page to someone via email

The Extra Foods on Broadway Avenue is shutting down.

Parent company Loblaw is closing the grocery store on April 23, according to the president of the union representing the employees there.

“They’ve made the decision to close that store rather than convert it,” Lucy Figueiredo told Global News.

That means all employees, who learned of the store’s fate on Monday afternoon, will be laid off.

Figueiredo, president of United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) union Local 1400, said Loblaw, which owns the store, didn’t tell employees why it decided to close the store down or what will happen to the site.

A representative from Loblaw did not return a request for comment by deadline.

Employees at the store said they were told not to speak to media.

“The property and the Extra Foods has been an anchor, I think, in Nutana for a long time,” Figueiredo said.

The store reopened as an Extra Foods about three decades ago. Before that, it had different owners and names going even further back.

“A lot of people in the community relied on (the store). And you can talk to any of our senior guys, they know the customers who come in every day on a regular basis,” Figueiredo told Global News.

The store currently employs 30 employees, though a small portion of them are full-time.

“It’s not a big food store, so it has a more sort of intimate feel. And some of the senior people that have been working at that Extra Foods for a long time know the community,” Figueiredo said.

This story is developing and will be updated.