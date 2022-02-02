Groundhog Day: Stuffed toy ‘predicts’ early spring for Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

It’ll be an early spring in the Okanagan.

That is, if you believe the weather-forecasting abilities of a toy groundhog.

On Wednesday morning, instead of bringing out a real groundhog or marmot on Groundhog Day, the Allan Brooks Nature Centre near Vernon, B.C., used a stuffed animal.

Last week, the non-profit organization said it was bringing the classic Groundhog Day celebration to B.C.’s Interior, but didn’t mention that it would be using a stuffie instead of the real deal.

And when Okanagan Okie was introduced at 10 a.m. sharp, the small crowd in attendance let out a collective laugh.

“So, Okie is pretty bashful. And he doesn’t say a lot,” centre manager Cheryl Hood said.

A collective vote was taken as to who saw Okie’s shadow, with most people saying they did not.

“Guess what? We get an early spring!” Hood proclaimed.

Asked why a stuffie and not a live animal, Hood said the nature centre believes that hibernating animals should be left alone.

“They’re still sleeping; they don’t want to be woken up,” Hood said. “They are getting ready to start their summer and having babies and fitting in with the natural cycle.”

Hood also said the point of Wednesday’s event was to have fun.

“We don’t have the resources to look after a marmot. We’re not a rehab centre. We’re not like a wildlife park. But we want to make sure that they’re safe,” she added.

“Okanagan Okie is our ambassador to get people engaged in the environment, to understand that even though we’re out and about, there are animals that are hibernating.”

Hood said the organization plans on making its Groundhog Day an annual event.

“Hopefully, despite everything around us, this is going to grow,” said Hood, “and people will come out and enjoy (the outdoors).”

