Winnipeg Jets will have 50% capacity for February home games

Send this page to someone via email

There will be approximately 7,400 more fans in the stands for the Winnipeg Jets‘ next home game on Tuesday, Feb. 8 versus Minnesota than there were last week, when attendance was capped at 250 for the 5-3 and 5-1 losses to Florida and Vancouver at Canada Life Centre.

Manitoba Health announced on Wednesday that new orders will be going into effect in time for that 7 p.m. faceoff against the Wild that will allow the Jets to play to 50 per cent capacity. Canada Life Centre’s capacity for hockey is 15,321.

That would allow for an attendance of 7,660 at the next five home games for the Jets as they are all scheduled before Feb. 22, when the next update is planned.

Story continues below advertisement

A spokesperson for True North Sports + Entertainment has confirmed they’ll use the same 50 per cent model for season seat holders that was going to be used for games on Dec. 27 and 29, 2021, as well as Jan. 8 and 10 before those games were postponed due to COVID-19 and attendance restrictions in Canada.

Read more: True North reveals plan for fans as capacity cut in half at Canada Life Centre

Under that previous plan, packages were divided into two games each for season seat holders. TNSE has randomly assigned two or three games this time because of the odd number of games involved.

Following the Feb. 8 game against Minnesota, Winnipeg will hit the road for games in Dallas and Nashville before returning home to host Chicago (Feb. 14), the Wild (Feb. 16), Seattle (Feb. 17) and Edmonton (Feb. 19).

The Jets won’t play again at home until Montreal visits on March 1.

0:48 Jets staying grounded after pandemic plans to move home games nixed by fan survey Jets staying grounded after pandemic plans to move home games nixed by fan survey – Jan 7, 2022