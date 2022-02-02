SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Unvaccinated Quebec caregivers in court to gain access to long-term care homes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 2, 2022 11:42 am
In this Nov. 30, 2021 photo, a woman cares for her mother. View image in full screen
In this Nov. 30, 2021 photo, a woman cares for her mother. .AP Photo/Wong Maye-E

A Montreal lawyer is in court Wednesday contesting a COVID-19 health order that prevents unvaccinated people from entering long-term care homes and private seniors homes to care for residents.

The provincial government issued a decree in December tightening rules in care settings, including by imposing an order that requires caregivers to show proof of vaccination before they can enter facilities.

Read more: COVID-19: Quebec premier drops plan to tax people who are unvaccinated

Lawyer Natalia Manole says the government should revert to the previous rule, which required caregivers to present negative results from tests taken within the previous 72 hours.

She says if health-care workers who are unvaccinated are able to work under those conditions, she doesn’t see why caregivers shouldn’t be afforded the same right.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Proof of vaccination required at big-box stores in Quebec' COVID-19: Proof of vaccination required at big-box stores in Quebec

Manole also notes that in certain instances, COVID-19-positive health workers have been permitted to stay on the job.

She says she represents at least 80 caregivers and residents who are seeking an injunction to have the decree immediately suspended and to have a judicial review of the health order at a later date.

Read more: Quebec’s anti-corruption squad investigating fraud schemes linked to COVID-19 vaccine passports

© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus In Canada tagquebec covid tagvaccine passport tagQuebec vaccination tagQuebec caregivers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers