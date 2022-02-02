Menu

Crime

1 man charged after hateful graffiti located in Waterloo business: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 2, 2022 9:53 am
Waterloo Regional Police say they found around $6,200 worth of suspected fentanyl and $1,800 worth of suspected methamphetamine in a Cambridge home. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police say they found around $6,200 worth of suspected fentanyl and $1,800 worth of suspected methamphetamine in a Cambridge home. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say one man was charged after hate-motivated graffiti was found inside of a business on Monday night.

Police say the incident was reported at a business near University Avenue and Phillip Street at around 9:05 p.m.

They say the graffiti included hate-motivated symbols and phrases.

On Tuesday afternoon, police arrested a 33-year-old Waterloo man.

He is facing a lengthy list of charges, including mischief to property under $5,000, possession of suspected fentanyl, possession of stolen property under $5,000, possession of a stolen credit card, failure to comply with an undertaking, breach of a prohibition order, and breach of probation.

Police are asking anyone with additional information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

