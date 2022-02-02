Menu

Canada

Toronto’s 2022 St. Patrick’s Day parade to go ahead, organizers say

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 2, 2022 6:58 am
Members of the crowd cheer as they watch the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Montreal on March 19, 2017. View image in full screen
Members of the crowd cheer as they watch the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Montreal on March 19, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

After two years of cancellations due to COVID-19, organizers of Toronto’s St. Patrick’s Day parade say the event will go ahead this year.

Organizers made the announcement on their website on Wednesday.

“Following the rollout of vaccinations across the province and the recent reopening plans announced by the Ontario government, Toronto’s St. Patrick’s Parade returns for its annual celebration,” organizers said.

The St. Patrick’s Day parade in Toronto was one of the first major events to cancel in 2020 coming right at the time COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic. Amid the second and third waves in 2021, the event was cancelled once again.

Read more: St. Patrick’s Day parade in Toronto 2020 cancelled over coronavirus concerns

The parade will take place Sunday, March 20 — with a note that it depends on Ontario’s current reopening plan staying on schedule.

Organizers said the parade will begin at the corner of St. George and Bloor Street west at noon. The parade will head down Yonge Street and turn left towards the review stand at Nathan Phillips Square.

“We look forward to seeing everyone return to celebrate one of the largest community events in Toronto and the largest Irish event in Canada,” the organizers said.

In Ontario’s 21-day interval reopening plan, the final phase on March 14, just a few days before the parade, indicates there are no limits for outdoor social gatherings.

