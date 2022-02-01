B.C. weather: 2-10 cm of snow projected for South Coast

Send this page to someone via email

It appears beautiful skies over B.C.’s South Coast will be giving way to grey clouds and snow.

On Tuesday afternoon, Environment Canada issued special weather statements for Victoria, east Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast, Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

Snowfall accumulations between two and five cm are expected on Wednesday as a Pacific frontal system moves inland, though some areas could see up to 10 cm.

“Freezing levels will initially be near sea level Wednesday morning, and, as a result, precipitation will start as snow,” said Environment Canada, adding warmer air is expected late Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night, resulting in snow changing to rain.

“An ‘inside slider’ is about to hit B.C.,” said Global BC senior meteorologist Kristi Gordon. “This is weather slang for a system that moves over a region in a north to south direction.

Heads up! Snow is expected Wed into Thurs.

For South Coast 2-5 cm is most likely but up to 10 cm is possible for some localized areas. #BCStorm @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/m4eM8CMMkI — Kristi Gordon (@KGordonGlobalBC) February 1, 2022

“These types of systems have been known to bring snow to the South Coast, as they usher cold air as they move across. However, they often bring less moisture than a ‘westerly’ Pacific system.”

Regions at higher elevations may see higher snowfall totals, while areas closer to the ocean may not see any snow.

View image in full screen A map showing projected weather systems along B.C.’s South Coast for Feb. 2, 2022. Global News / Skytracker

Gordon says areas like the Southern Gulf Islands, Victoria and a few sections along the east coast of Vancouver Island may only receive rainfall or just wet snow. However, much of the rest of the South Coast will likely be impacted.

“Snow will likely be falling during the morning commute so drivers should be aware,” said Gordon. “The snow will change to rain or wet snow in the late afternoon or evening. However, the drive home could also be impacted depending on when that transition occurs.”

Higher accumulations are also possible through the central and eastern Fraser Valley, including Chilliwack and Hope, where snow may persist into Thursday morning.

