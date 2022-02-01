RCMP, conservation officers searching for missing man in Weyburn, Sask. area

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP say a man from south of Weyburn, Sask., has gone missing after Monday’s snow storm on the prairies.

RCMP from the Weyburn detachment say they received a complaint of a missing man at around 9 p.m. on Monday night.

Police say the man, 39-year-old Abraham Neufeld from Tribune, Sask., was driving a tractor in the Tribune area when the vehicle reportedly got stuck.

RCMP believe Neufeld became disoriented while walking to his nearby residence.

Officers located the tractor, which was still running, on Tuesday morning less than a mile east of Tribune. However, police have not located Neufeld.

Story continues below advertisement

Tribune is about 160 kilometres southeast of Regina.

Read more: North Battleford RCMP looking for information after car stolen with 2 babies inside

Weyburn RCMP, along with RCMP police dog services, RCMP search and rescue members and Ministry of Environment conservation officers have been searching for him.

“Ongoing search efforts, including marking and keeping track of areas already searched, are ongoing at this time by the organizations noted above,” said RCMP on Tuesday in a statement.

“We recognize people want to help, and at this time, due to this coordinated effort, and the fact there is still only 30 feet or less of visibility at the search area, police stress they are not seeking the general public’s assistance with the immediate searches in the area noted above at this time.”

RCMP say anyone who has seen Neufeld can contact Weyburn RCMP at 306-848-4640.

Police add they will provide updates as they become available.