Politics

Definition of sidewalk clearing to be added to Hamilton bylaw

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted February 1, 2022 4:43 pm
The city is adding a definition of "clearing" snow and ice to its sidewalk snow clearing bylaw.
Lisa Polewski / Global News

The City of Hamilton is adding some clarity to its sidewalk snow-clearing rules, ahead of the next winter storm that is expected to hit southern Ontario.

Hamilton’s planning committee has voted to amend a city bylaw by adding a definition of “clearing” snow and ice that will hold residents to the same standards that are placed on municipal contractors.

Read more: Snow removal, accessibility concerns linger for Hamilton residents a week after storm

A motion presented by Stoney Creek Coun. Maria Pearson on Tuesday says the lack of a specific definition within the bylaw in its current form makes it “inconsistent and unclear for property owners on their responsibilities and what constitutes compliance.”

Director of Licencing and Bylaw Services Monica Ciriello agrees that there has been confusion about responsibilities.

“When residents are out and clearing their sidewalks, they are not doing so to the full width of the sidewalks or removing the snow right down to the sidewalk”, says Ciriello.

In contrast, she adds that “contractors have an obligation in our agreement with them, to clear the full width and to clear the full amount off of the sidewalk.”

Read more: Hamilton city council approves enhanced sidewalk snow-clearing program

The City of Hamilton is still receiving complaints about blocked sidewalks, following a major storm that dropped more than 40 cm on Jan. 17.

Those complaints have resulted in the issuing of orders to about 300 property owners, and bylaw enforcement officers have followed up with $65 fines against several dozen.

Hamilton residents are expected to shovel their own sidewalk frontage within 24 hours of a snowfall under the city bylaw.

City councillors voted last year to take over sidewalk clearing along transit routes, an additional 783 km of sidewalk in total, but that change will not take effect until next winter.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton tagSnow Clearing tagHamilton snow tagsidewalk snow clearing tagHamilton bylaws tagHamilton sidewalks tagHamilton sidewalk snow tag

