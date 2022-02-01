Menu

Crime

5th suspect in St. Vital home invasion, murder, arrested and charged

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 1, 2022 2:59 pm
Bryce Keating.
Bryce Keating. Winnipeg Police Service

A fifth suspect is now in custody in connection with the November 2021 killing of Tyler Patrick Yarema, Winnipeg police said.

Yarema, 42, was shot Nov. 29 at a St. Vital home. Although Yarema didn’t live in the house, he was there at the time of what police are calling a home invasion, in which suspects attempted to kill two other people as well.

As a result of a lengthy investigation, five suspects have been arrested and charged, most recently 23-year-old Bryce Alexander Keating, who police said was picked up Friday near Ellice Avenue and Wall Street.

Read more: One suspect in custody, two still at large in 2021 St. Vital shooting death

Keating faces second-degree murder charges, as well as possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order and two counts of failing to comply with probation.

He joins Keegan Shamus McGee Little, 24 (second-degree murder); Jamie Rae Shorting, 24 (second-degree murder, possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, five counts of failing to comply); Jamie Lee Rudolph, 33 (second-degree murder, two counts of attempting to commit murder using a restricted firearm, four counts of possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, two counts of failing to comply); and Jake Steven Ducharme, 32 (second-degree murder).

All five have been detained in custody.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg assault victim dies in hospital, police treating case as homicide' Winnipeg assault victim dies in hospital, police treating case as homicide
Winnipeg assault victim dies in hospital, police treating case as homicide – Dec 2, 2021

 

