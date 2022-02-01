5th suspect in St. Vital home invasion, murder, arrested and charged

Send this page to someone via email

A fifth suspect is now in custody in connection with the November 2021 killing of Tyler Patrick Yarema, Winnipeg police said.

Yarema, 42, was shot Nov. 29 at a St. Vital home. Although Yarema didn’t live in the house, he was there at the time of what police are calling a home invasion, in which suspects attempted to kill two other people as well.

As a result of a lengthy investigation, five suspects have been arrested and charged, most recently 23-year-old Bryce Alexander Keating, who police said was picked up Friday near Ellice Avenue and Wall Street.

Keating faces second-degree murder charges, as well as possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order and two counts of failing to comply with probation.

Story continues below advertisement

He joins Keegan Shamus McGee Little, 24 (second-degree murder); Jamie Rae Shorting, 24 (second-degree murder, possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, five counts of failing to comply); Jamie Lee Rudolph, 33 (second-degree murder, two counts of attempting to commit murder using a restricted firearm, four counts of possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, two counts of failing to comply); and Jake Steven Ducharme, 32 (second-degree murder).

All five have been detained in custody.

0:27 Winnipeg assault victim dies in hospital, police treating case as homicide Winnipeg assault victim dies in hospital, police treating case as homicide – Dec 2, 2021