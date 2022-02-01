Another MPI rebate coming to Manitoba vehicle owners

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba vehicle owners should expect a pleasant surprise in their mailboxes sometime soon, according to Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI).

The Crown corporation announced Tuesday that another round of rebate cheques are headed to the mail this week, with a total of 680,000 cheques being issued to registered vehicle owners by mid-February, representing a total rebate of $312 million.

The average ratepayer, MPI said, can expect around $328 back in the mail.

“The pandemic has negatively impacted many Manitobans’ personal finances, but it has also reduced the collision claims to MPI allowing for a rebate,” said Kelvin Goertzen, minister responsible for MPI.

“Returning these funds to its customers benefits Manitobans and is in keeping with the mandate of Manitoba Public Insurance.

“The last two years have been a challenging time in our province. This current rebate is both positive and welcomed.”

This marks the third such rebate from MPI in less than two years, with previous rebates coming in May and December of 2020. The current rebate is based on Autopac premiums paid between Nov. 22, 2020, and Dec. 9, 2021

