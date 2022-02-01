Regina Restaurant Week 2022 serving up ‘everything from fine dining to pub fare’

Send this page to someone via email

Eleven restaurants in the downtown district will be part of this year’s Regina Restaurant Week (RRW) which will feature select meals at great prices.

The Regina Downtown Business Improvement District (RDBID) proclaimed Feb. 1-14 as RRW this year.

“Pre-set menu options priced at just $20, $30 or $40 include two, three and even four-course meals,” stated RDBID. “With everything from fine dining to pub fare – whether you’re craving prime rib, smoked trout, pork loin, or tofu – Regina Restaurant Week has what you want.”

RRW was created in the winter of 2016 to encourage more business during a typically slow time of year. “After surviving two difficult pandemic years, local restaurants appreciate and need the public’s support more than ever,” stated RDBID.

The event is great news for tje owner/chef of The Rooftop located on the corner of Broad Street and Victoria Avenue.

“I hope it can bring more business here because recently it was super dead,” said Jian “Marco” Liu.

“I also want to show people what I can do.”

Chef Marco says he has created a special menu specifically for RRW.

“It’s a lot different than the menu, especially the presentation,” he said.

RDBID said there will be several participating eateries offering take-out as well as dine-in options for RRW 2022.

Find more information on RRW and which restaurants are participating on the Regina Downtown website.

