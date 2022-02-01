Nova Scotia’s recreational facilities struggle through most challenging COVID-19 wave

Send this page to someone via email

The organization representing dozens of recreational facilities in Nova Scotia says more short-term government support will likely be needed when the latest wave of COVID-19 subsides.

Representatives with the Recreation Facility Association of Nova Scotia appeared today before the legislature’s community services committee.

Paul MacDonald, who manages a sports and entertainment centre in Sydney, N.S., says new restrictions imposed in December came in midseason for many rinks and other facilities, resulting in revenue losses that won’t be recovered.

MacDonald says many smaller rinks will need help in order to keep their doors open next season.

The province provided $1 million in emergency support grants for 56 non-profit groups in the recreation sector last November.

Jennie Greencorn, the association’s executive director, says the Omicron wave of COVID-19 has been the most challenging so far for recreational facilities, which have had to lay off staff and have had trouble fundraising throughout the pandemic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2022.