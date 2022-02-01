‘Princess Sleighia,’ ‘Plowy McPlowface,’ ‘Marda Scoop’: Calgary snowplows get new names

Mother nature rolled out the white carpet for the new names of snowplows operated by the City of Calgary.
Plowy McPlowface, Mr. Plow and Frosty the Snowplow topped the list, with other submissions drawing inspiration from pop culture like You’re a Blizzard, Harry!, On Snow You Didn’t!, Snow Place Like Home and Darth Blader.
The city received nods with names like Marda Scoop, Calgary Snowflames and Calgary Plower.
And names from other languages were selected, like Kóónsskoyi (Blackfoot for snow covered), si’kssopo (Blackfoot for Chinook), L’échasse-neige (French for snow chaser) and RexSchneepflug (German for snow plow).
Throughout November 2021, nearly 1,700 submissions from school-aged children in and around Calgary were received, but only 78 names were selected to go on city snow removal equipment.
“We’d like to thank our students of all ages who helped us name our snowplows. We saw so many unique names, and while we couldn’t use them all, we can tell that the kids in our city are creative and have many interests,” said Chris McGeachy, spokesperson for the city’s roads department said in a statement.
The city is encouraging the snowplow interactions to continue.
“When it is safe to do so, try taking a photo of the names you see out on the road and tagging the photos #yycplow in your social media posts,” a news release said.
Residents can also track the progress of the city’s snowplows and seven-day snow clearing plan online.
Here are all of the Calgary snowplow names:
- Abominable Snow Plow
- Beluga
- Big Friendly Plow
- Blizzard Blaster
- Blizzard of Oz
- Blizzard Wizard
- Bob
- Bonhomme Déneige
- Brinestone Plowboy
- Calgary Plower
- Calgary Snowflames
- Chinook
- Chippy
- Darth Blader
- Double Trouble Shovel
- Eiffel Plower
- Everest
- Fast & Flurrious
- For Your Ice Only
- Frostbite
- Frosty the Snow Plow
- Frozone
- Gordie Plow
- Gritty Gritty Bang Bang
- Ice Breaker
- KaPLOW!
- Kóónsskoyi (snow covered)
- La Charrue (plow/blade)
- L’échasse-neige (snow chaser)
- Let It Snow
- Lizard Snow Grabber Marda Scoop
- Marshmallow
- Melton John
- Mittens
- Monsieur Neige (Mr. Snow)
- My Fair Bladey
- Oh Snow You Didn’t!
- Pickle
- Plow Patrol
- Plowabunga
- Plower Power
- Plowy McPlowface
- Plow-Zilla
- Polar Patroller
- Princess Sleighia
- Road Zamboni
- Rocky Mountain Snow Plow
- Saltbertasaurus
- RexSchneepflug (snow plow)
- si’kssopo (Chinook)
- Sir Snows-a-Lot
- Sled Zepplin
- Slushie
- S’no Problem
- Snow Angel
- Snow Buster
- Snowcone
- Snow Destroyer
- Snow job too small
- SnowMonster
- Snow Place Like Home
- Snowbegone Kenobi
- Snowflake
- Snowy
- Snowy McSnow Face
- Sparkles
- Sprinkles
- Supertruck
- Susie Snow Plow
- Sweet Child o’ Brine
- The Penguin Plow
- The Plowtypus
- Winter Sprinter
- Wow Plow
- You’re a Blizzard, Harry!
- YYC Plowers
