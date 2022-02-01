‘Princess Sleighia,’ ‘Plowy McPlowface,’ ‘Marda Scoop’: Calgary snowplows get new names

Send this page to someone via email

Mother nature rolled out the white carpet for the new names of snowplows operated by the City of Calgary.

Plowy McPlowface, Mr. Plow and Frosty the Snowplow topped the list, with other submissions drawing inspiration from pop culture like You’re a Blizzard, Harry!, On Snow You Didn’t!, Snow Place Like Home and Darth Blader.

The city received nods with names like Marda Scoop, Calgary Snowflames and Calgary Plower.

And names from other languages were selected, like Kóónsskoyi (Blackfoot for snow covered), si’kssopo (Blackfoot for Chinook), L’échasse-neige (French for snow chaser) and RexSchneepflug (German for snow plow).

Throughout November 2021, nearly 1,700 submissions from school-aged children in and around Calgary were received, but only 78 names were selected to go on city snow removal equipment.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’d like to thank our students of all ages who helped us name our snowplows. We saw so many unique names, and while we couldn’t use them all, we can tell that the kids in our city are creative and have many interests,” said Chris McGeachy, spokesperson for the city’s roads department said in a statement.

1:18 Calgary woman boosts spirits with ‘heartwarming’ snow sculptures Calgary woman boosts spirits with ‘heartwarming’ snow sculptures – Jan 17, 2022

The city is encouraging the snowplow interactions to continue.

“When it is safe to do so, try taking a photo of the names you see out on the road and tagging the photos #yycplow in your social media posts,” a news release said.

Residents can also track the progress of the city’s snowplows and seven-day snow clearing plan online.

Here are all of the Calgary snowplow names:

Story continues below advertisement

Abominable Snow Plow

Beluga

Big Friendly Plow

Blizzard Blaster

Blizzard of Oz

Blizzard Wizard

Bob

Bonhomme Déneige

Brinestone Plowboy

Calgary Plower

Calgary Snowflames

Chinook

Chippy

Darth Blader

Double Trouble Shovel

Eiffel Plower

Everest

Fast & Flurrious

For Your Ice Only

Frostbite

Frosty the Snow Plow

Frozone

Gordie Plow

Gritty Gritty Bang Bang

Ice Breaker

KaPLOW!

Kóónsskoyi (snow covered)

La Charrue (plow/blade)

L’échasse-neige (snow chaser)

Let It Snow

Lizard Snow Grabber Marda Scoop

Marshmallow

Melton John

Mittens

Monsieur Neige (Mr. Snow)

My Fair Bladey

Oh Snow You Didn’t!

Pickle

Plow Patrol

Plowabunga

Plower Power

Plowy McPlowface

Plow-Zilla

Polar Patroller

Princess Sleighia

Road Zamboni

Rocky Mountain Snow Plow

Saltbertasaurus

RexSchneepflug (snow plow)

si’kssopo (Chinook)

Sir Snows-a-Lot

Sled Zepplin

Slushie

S’no Problem

Snow Angel

Snow Buster

Snowcone

Snow Destroyer

Snow job too small

SnowMonster

Snow Place Like Home

Snowbegone Kenobi

Snowflake

Snowy

Snowy McSnow Face

Sparkles

Sprinkles

Supertruck

Susie Snow Plow

Sweet Child o’ Brine

The Penguin Plow

The Plowtypus

Winter Sprinter

Wow Plow

You’re a Blizzard, Harry!

YYC Plowers