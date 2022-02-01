Moses J. Moseley, ‘The Walking Dead’ actor, dies at 31

Send this page to someone via email

Moses J. Moseley, an actor known for his role on hit show The Walking Dead, has died. He was 31.

Moseley played the part of an armless and jawless pet zombie belonging to the character of Michonne on the AMC series.

The show’s Twitter account shared a photo of Moseley Monday with the message, “Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member Moses J. Moseley.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member Moses J. Moseley. pic.twitter.com/ahCrRNA652 — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) February 1, 2022

Moseley was born in South Carolina and studied law in Georgia. He stumbled into acting and modeling when he was approached on campus one day and asked if we wanted a part in a film.

His first acting credit was as a club-goer in 2012’s Joyful Noise, starring Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton. He went on to have parts in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, HBO’s Watchmen and 2016 film Volumes of Blood: Horror Stories.

The actor’s manager, Tabatha Minchew, confirmed the news of his death to The Guardian on Monday.

“Everyone loved Moses. He never met a stranger. He loved his fans as much as his family and friends. He was always excited to get auditions and work,” she told the newspaper.

Talent agency Avery Sisters Entertainment shared a tribute video to Facebook, saying: “Moses was a phenomenal actor who has appeared in movies such as The Walking Dead, Queen of the South, and American Soul, but MUCH more than that, he was an AMAZING person!

Friends and co-workers of Moseley shared their condolences and memories on social media, remembering him as a kind and thoughtful friend.

His The Walking Dead co-star Jeremy Palko described Moseley as “an absolute kind and wonderful human being.”

Heartbroken to hear of the passing of @MosesMoseley Just an absolute kind and wonderful human being 💔 You will be missed my friend. #TWDFamily pic.twitter.com/hZI0LvbmVZ — Jeremy Palko (@JeremyPalko) January 31, 2022

Fellow The Walking Dead star Addy Miller wrote that she was “so heartbroken to hear about the passing of this bright, kind soul.”

so heartbroken to hear about the passing of this bright, kind soul. moses had such a positive energy around him and always lifted those around him. twd family won’t be the same without him. rest in peace, moses pic.twitter.com/YFtnayB6Ov — addy miller (@TheAddyMiller) February 1, 2022

According to Variety, Moseley’s body was discovered by authorities in Stockbridge, Ga., last week. An investigation to determine the cause of death is underway.

