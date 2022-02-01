Menu

Health

Nova Scotia reports 1 more COVID-19 death, active case count down

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted February 1, 2022 2:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia extending restrictions for 2 more weeks' Nova Scotia extending restrictions for 2 more weeks
Nova Scotia has now passed the peak of the Omicron wave, but hospitalizations are still high and the health care system remains under pressure. As Alicia Draus reports, the province is extending restrictions for another two weeks to help slow spread of the virus.

Nova Scotia reported one additional death linked to COVID-19 on Tuesday involving a man in his 80s.

There were 13 new hospital admissions in the past day and four discharges, for a total of 95 people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 complications. According to the province, the average length of stay of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 is now 7.7 days.

Of those hospitalized, 13 patients are in intensive care.

The average age of COVID-19 patients is 68, but ages range from one to 97.

Read more: Nova Scotia’s recreational facilities struggle through most challenging COVID-19 wave

“While our case numbers are declining, we cannot forget there are 95 Nova Scotians in hospital battling this virus. They are in my thoughts,” said Premier Tim Houston in a news release.

As stated in the release, the vaccination status of those in hospital is:

  • 23 (24.2 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine
  • 50 (52.6 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses)
  • 0 (0 per cent) partially vaccinated
  • 22 (23.2 per cent) are unvaccinated
There are also 250 additional hospital patients who have tested positive for the virus. This includes 115 people who tested positive upon arrival but were admitted for another medical reason, or no longer require specialized care, and another 135 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted.

Read more: Nova Scotia ban on ‘renovictions’ extended past Feb. 1 expiry date due to pandemic

Public health reported 274 new PCR-confirmed cases of the virus on Tuesday, after labs completed 2,621 test the previous day.

These cases include 103 new cases in Central Zone, 76 in Eastern Zone, 50 in Northern Zone and 45 in Western Zone.

The province estimates there are 3,630 active cases of COVID-19.

A hospital outbreak was reported at Valley Regional Hospital in Kentville where fewer than five patients tested positive.

As stated in the release, there are also additional cases at previously-reported outbreaks. These include:

  • two more patients in a ward at Digby General Hospital; fewer than 10 patients tested positive
  • one more patient in a ward at the Halifax Infirmary site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre; fewer than 10 patients tested positive
Click to play video: 'Dalhousie nursing students told to work in long-term care' Dalhousie nursing students told to work in long-term care
