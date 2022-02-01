Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Tom Brady retiring after 22 NFL seasons, 7 Super Bowl titles

By Rob Maaddi The Associated Press
Posted February 1, 2022 10:20 am
Click to play video: 'NFL champion Tom Brady revered for winning his 7th Super Bowl title' NFL champion Tom Brady revered for winning his 7th Super Bowl title
Love him or hate him, Tom Brady has done it again. The NFL superstar has clinched a record-setting seventh Super Bowl win, defying his age, his critics, and the odds. Eric Sorensen explains how Brady has become such a successful yet polarizing figure – Feb 8, 2021

Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback in NFL history, has retired after winning seven Super Bowls and setting numerous passing records in an unprecedented 22-year-career.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore,” Brady wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram. “I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

Trending Stories

Read more: After 22 years and 7 rings, Tom Brady set to retire: NFL

Brady has long stated his desire to spend more time with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and three children despite still playing at the top of his game.

The 44-year-old Brady goes out after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title last season and NFC South championship this season.

Advertisement
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Super Bowl tagTom Brady tagTom Brady Super Bowl tagtom brady retiring tagNFL< Tom BRady tagTom Brady NFL tagtom brady retirement tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers