Fire breaks out at Trent Hills Concrete in Campbellford

No injuries have been reported after a fire broke out at Trent Hills Concrete in Campbellford early Tuesday.
Around 5:30 a.m., Trent Hills Fire Department crews responded to a working commercial structure fire at the business on Burnbrae Road East in the town 55 kilometres south east of Peterborough.
Crews discovered a fire in a concrete silo and quickly began extinguishing it.
Trending Stories
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
Motorists are advised that fire tankers continue to shuttle water to the scene.
— More to come
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments