Fire breaks out at Trent Hills Concrete in Campbellford

No injuries have been reported after a fire broke out at Trent Hills Concrete in Campbellford early Tuesday.

Around 5:30 a.m., Trent Hills Fire Department crews responded to a working commercial structure fire at the business on Burnbrae Road East in the town 55 kilometres south east of Peterborough.

Crews discovered a fire in a concrete silo and quickly began extinguishing it.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Motorists are advised that fire tankers continue to shuttle water to the scene.

— More to come

