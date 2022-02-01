Guelph man charged in indecent act investigation: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a 32-year-old man has been charged in connection with an indecent act investigation that began last month.

The incident reportedly happened on Jan. 7 at around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Westwood Road and Silvercreek Parkway.

Police said a black SUV approached an 18-year-old woman walking in the area.

“The driver said something to get her attention and when the female looked, she noted the male had his pants down and was touching himself,” police said in a news release on Tuesday.

The Guelph police special victims unit took over the investigation and made an arrest on Monday.

The 32-year-old has been charged with committing an indecent act and will make a court appearance on March 8.

