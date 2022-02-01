Menu

Crime

Guelph man charged in indecent act investigation: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted February 1, 2022 9:50 am
Guelph police badge View image in full screen
Guelph police have charged a man with committing an indecent act. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a 32-year-old man has been charged in connection with an indecent act investigation that began last month.

The incident reportedly happened on Jan. 7 at around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Westwood Road and Silvercreek Parkway.

Read more: 2 truckloads of alcohol worth $80K stolen in Guelph, police say

Police said a black SUV approached an 18-year-old woman walking in the area.

“The driver said something to get her attention and when the female looked, she noted the male had his pants down and was touching himself,” police said in a news release on Tuesday.

Trending Stories

The Guelph police special victims unit took over the investigation and made an arrest on Monday.

The 32-year-old has been charged with committing an indecent act and will make a court appearance on March 8.

