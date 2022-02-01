Menu

Education

Faculty strike at Acadia University in N.S. forces cancellation of classes

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 1, 2022 8:34 am
Classes at Acadia University in Nova Scotia have been cancelled today because faculty members are on strike.

The school in Wolfville, N.S., confirms the cancellations were necessary because the university’s administration and its 350-member faculty association failed to reach a new collective agreement.

With members of the association on strike as of today, the decision was made to cancel all classes and labs until further notice.

The administration issued a statement saying the university will remain open to provide what it calls core services and resources.

Trending Stories

Read more: Scholarship for Black students launched at King’s School of Journalism by Global News

Dale Keefe, a university vice-president, says contract negotiations started last July, and a conciliator called for a two-week cooling-off period on Jan. 14 after the two sides reached an impasse.

Story continues below advertisement

Talks resumed on Jan. 26 and 27, but as of Monday, all communications were being handled through the conciliator.

The association was in a legal strike position at midnight Monday night.

“Students and employees can expect messages via email from the university with additional information about operational matters and supports,” the university said in a statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
