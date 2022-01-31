Driver in custody after 2 vehicle collision in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One person is in police custody after a collision in Toronto, police say.

In a series of tweets, Toronto Police said officers received reports of a two-vehicle collision in the Brimley Road and Finch Avenue East area.

Read more: Police seeking 2 suspects after robbery at phone store in Vaughan

COLLISION: (UPDATE)

Brimley Rd & Finch Ave E

– police o/s

– @TorontoMedics attending

– officers confirmed 2 vehicles involved

– officers have 1 of the driver's in custody for impaired

ROAD CLOSURE: W/B Finch Ave E closed at Brimley Rd

– expect delays

– @TTCnotices#GO205826

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 1, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Police said Toronto Medics were on scene, but it was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

According to police, the driver of one of the vehicles is in custody for impaired driving.

Officers said the westbound lanes of Finch Avenue East are closed at Brimley Road.

Police ask the public to consider alternate routes.