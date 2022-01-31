Menu

Crime

Driver in custody after 2 vehicle collision in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 31, 2022 8:40 pm
A Toronto Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in downtown Toronto in this file photo. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

One person is in police custody after a collision in Toronto, police say.

In a series of tweets, Toronto Police said officers received reports of a two-vehicle collision in the Brimley Road and Finch Avenue East area.

Police said Toronto Medics were on scene, but it was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

According to police, the driver of one of the vehicles is in custody for impaired driving.

Officers said the westbound lanes of Finch Avenue East are closed at Brimley Road.

Police ask the public to consider alternate routes.

