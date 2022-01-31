Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon suspends COVID-19 Risk Framework, administration recommends review of COVID measures when province suspends health orders

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted January 31, 2022 8:02 pm
Saskatoon city councillors voted to suspend the city's COVID-19 risk framework but also charged the administration with researching what measure they could implement. View image in full screen
Saskatoon city councillors voted to suspend the city's COVID-19 risk framework but also charged the administration with researching what measure they could implement. File / Global News

Saskatoon city council voted to suspend the COVID-19 risk mitigation framework. The framework recommends the council enact or remove safeguards as the number of active cases rises and falls in the city.

The city’s director of emergency planning told council the city administration is preparing for fewer provincial directives.

“We are planning for a period of time when there are no public health orders, and we’re planning that that will likely be at the end of February,” Pamela Goulden-McLeod told the council.

The council meeting took place at the same time Premier Scott Moe announced the province will remove the requirement for people to display proof of vaccination or a recent negative test by the end of February.

Read more: Medical experts reject statements by Scott Moe that vaccines don’t stop COVID-19 spread

Story continues below advertisement

 

 

Council adopted the framework in August 2021, when provincial health guidelines directed organizations to manage transmission of the virus with their own measures.

Trending Stories

Since then, a city report states, the province has adopted legislation requiring most facilities to check proof of vaccination or for a recent negative test and mandatory isolation and masking.

But since the provincial government no longer requires people who test positive on a rapid antigen test to obtain a PCR test, there is no official record of the diagnosis, and it is difficult to know how COVID-19 is spreading in the city.

Read more: Saskatoon at highest COVID-19 alert level but no changes coming

The city report states medical health officers now look more at hospitalizations, which the framework doesn’t track.

Goulden-McLeod said she would brief the council with the latest advice from the city’s medical health officer when the province announced it was removing health guidelines.

If the medical health officer has different recommendations, Goulden-McLeod said, the city administration can ask the mayor or a majority of councillors to call a special session of city council to present the findings and discuss alternative measures.

Story continues below advertisement

“If we see the public health orders lifted within the next few weeks, there is going to be a lot of uncertainty about what that means for our patrons, whether it’s in leisure facilities or on transit and other civic operations that we provide,” Mayor Charlie Clark said.

“I think we need to anticipate that it will require some discussion and I think it may not be possible to have that discussion before the order (is lifted), depending on when that happens.”

COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagSaskatchewan News tagSaskatoon News tagCity of Saskatoon tagSaskatoon City Council tagCoronavirus Saskatchewan tagcovid19 saskatchewan tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers