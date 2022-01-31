No injuries after small military aircraft crashes in Thunder Bay

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say no one was injured after a small plane leased by the Royal Canadian Air Force crashed at the airport in Thunder Bay, Ont., on Monday.

Eric Nordlund, deputy fire chief with Thunder Bay Fire Rescue, says the aircraft missed the runway and crashed just before 12:30 p.m.

Nordlund says none of the three people on board were injured.

The Royal Canadian Air Force says it is investigating what happened with the leased King Air 350 aircraft.

All three Royal Canadian Air Force members onboard have been attended to and assessed by on-site first responders, and did not require hospitalization. A Flight Safety investigation will commence soon to determine the cause of the accident. — Royal Canadian Air Force (@RCAF_ARC) January 31, 2022

The Thunder Bay Airport says flights in and out may be affected.

It is encouraging passengers to check flight status at the airport or online as the investigation continues.