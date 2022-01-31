Menu

No injuries after small military aircraft crashes in Thunder Bay

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 31, 2022 5:29 pm
No injuries after small military aircraft crashes in Thunder Bay - image View image in full screen
Courtesy, city

Officials say no one was injured after a small plane leased by the Royal Canadian Air Force crashed at the airport in Thunder Bay, Ont., on Monday.

Eric Nordlund, deputy fire chief with Thunder Bay Fire Rescue, says the aircraft missed the runway and crashed just before 12:30 p.m.

Read more: 1 person dead after small plane crashes through ice on Lake Simcoe

Nordlund says none of the three people on board were injured.

The Royal Canadian Air Force says it is investigating what happened with the leased King Air 350 aircraft.

The Thunder Bay Airport says flights in and out may be affected.

It is encouraging passengers to check flight status at the airport or online as the investigation continues.

