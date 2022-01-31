Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man charged with severe assault on his mother, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 31, 2022 5:40 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police car. Elisha Dacey/Global News

A Winnipeg man is behind bars after a serious assault on his own mother, police say.

Police found a woman in her 60s with severe injuries in a Kennedy Street apartment building near Central Park on Friday morning.

The woman was taken to hospital, and a few hours later, the suspect — her 31-year-old son — returned to the scene and was arrested.

According to police, an argument between the two turned violent, and the man fled the scene before she was discovered.

He faces one count of aggravated assault, as well as failing to comply with a release order.

The victim was in stable condition as of Monday afternoon.

