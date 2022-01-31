Winnipeg man charged with severe assault on his mother, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is behind bars after a serious assault on his own mother, police say.

Police found a woman in her 60s with severe injuries in a Kennedy Street apartment building near Central Park on Friday morning.

The woman was taken to hospital, and a few hours later, the suspect — her 31-year-old son — returned to the scene and was arrested.

Read more: Manitoba RCMP seek information in brutal Camperville assault

According to police, an argument between the two turned violent, and the man fled the scene before she was discovered.

He faces one count of aggravated assault, as well as failing to comply with a release order.

Story continues below advertisement

The victim was in stable condition as of Monday afternoon.

0:17 Main Street assault leaves man in critical condition Main Street assault leaves man in critical condition – Nov 26, 2021