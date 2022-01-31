Menu

Crime

Inquest into 2009 scaffolding collapse that left 4 men dead in Toronto begins

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 31, 2022 2:42 pm
Uzbek refugee Dilshod Marupov, 22, stands in front of a Toronto apartment building Friday, December 17, 2010 where he was almost killed in an industrial accident a year ago. Marupov is the lone survivor of a scaffold collapse that killed four migrant workers last Christmas Eve. View image in full screen
Uzbek refugee Dilshod Marupov, 22, stands in front of a Toronto apartment building Friday, December 17, 2010 where he was almost killed in an industrial accident a year ago. Marupov is the lone survivor of a scaffold collapse that killed four migrant workers last Christmas Eve. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

A coroner’s inquest into a scaffolding collapse that killed four men in Toronto more than a decade ago is now underway.

Fayzullo Fazilov, Alexsandrs Bondarevs, Vladimir Korostin and Aleksey Blumberg died when the swing stage they were on suddenly collapsed on Christmas Eve 2009.

Read more: Inquest into deadly 2009 scaffolding collapse in Toronto set to begin Jan. 31

The men, who worked for Metron Construction, fell 13 storeys to the ground.

Another worker was seriously injured, and a sixth — who was tethered, as required under provincial law — was left hanging in mid-air but wasn’t hurt.

Dr. John Carlisle, the coroner presiding over the inquest, says the purpose of the proceeding is to examine the circumstances of the deaths.

He says the inquest’s jury may make recommendations to avoid similar situations in the future.

The inquest was initially scheduled for May 2020 but was postponed.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
