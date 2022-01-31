COVID-19: Walk-ins now accepted at all Middlesex-London Health Unit vaccination clinics

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is removing barriers and increasing access to COVID-19 vaccinations with an announcement that walk-ins are welcome at all its vaccination clinics as of Jan. 31.

The MLHU announced Monday that, effective immediately, walk-ins will be accepted at all of its vaccination clinics: Western Fair District Agriplex, Caradoc Community Centre, Earl Nichols Arena or any Community Hub COVID-19 Vaccination clinic. Previously, walk-ins were only accepted at Earl Nichols.

For those who prefer a scheduled time, appointments can still be booked.

“More than 83 per cent of London and Middlesex County residents over the age of five have received at least two doses of vaccine, but we know there are others who aren’t yet fully protected,” says Dr. Alex Summers, acting medical officer of health with the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

“So, we’re doing our best to make it easy for those folks to get their vaccine as soon as they are eligible, whether it’s a first, second, or booster dose.”

Walk-ins are allowed for anyone five and older at the clinics and eligibility requirements mean those individuals are able to receive their first or second dose at the recommended eight-week interval, while those 18 and older are eligible for a booster shot three months after their second dose.

According to the health unit, 96.5 per cent of youth aged 12 to 17 in London and Middlesex County have received a first dose, while that number stands at just 56.1 per cent for those aged five to 11.

“One of our key goals is to have more parents make the choice to have their youngsters under the age of 12 get vaccinated; it simply is the best way to protect anyone from COVID-19,” Summers said.

Those who wish to book an appointment at the clinic are still allowed to do so through the MLHU’s online booking portal.

A phone booking option is available at 226-289-3560, with lines open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.

