Traffic

Driver dies in Salmon Arm crash: RCMP

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 31, 2022 1:40 pm
A police car is parked in Revelstoke, B.C. on Sunday, March 14, 2010 in this file image. One person is dead after a multi-vehicle pile up on the Trans Canada highway near Sicamous, B.C. RCMP say in a news release the collision involving several commercial tractor-trailer units, a cube van and motor vehicles on Highway 1 occurred Saturday evening. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Daniel Hayduk. View image in full screen
A 58-year-old man died just outside Salmon Arm after crashing his vehicle into a tree.

RCMP said in a press release that a vehicle was found in a ditch on Jan. 28 in the 8000 block of Black Road near Salmon Arm.

“When police and ambulance arrived they located a vehicle in the ditch and the sole occupant, a 58-year-old man from the area was located in the locked vehicle deceased,” Staff Sgt. Scott West said in a press release.

“The vehicle has lost control in a curve, rolled and hit a tree before coming to a stop.”

Evidence at the scene indicates the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, RCMP said.

