Driver dies in Salmon Arm crash: RCMP

A 58-year-old man died just outside Salmon Arm after crashing his vehicle into a tree.
RCMP said in a press release that a vehicle was found in a ditch on Jan. 28 in the 8000 block of Black Road near Salmon Arm.
“When police and ambulance arrived they located a vehicle in the ditch and the sole occupant, a 58-year-old man from the area was located in the locked vehicle deceased,” Staff Sgt. Scott West said in a press release.
“The vehicle has lost control in a curve, rolled and hit a tree before coming to a stop.”
Evidence at the scene indicates the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, RCMP said.
