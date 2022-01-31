Driver dies in Salmon Arm crash: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A 58-year-old man died just outside Salmon Arm after crashing his vehicle into a tree.

RCMP said in a press release that a vehicle was found in a ditch on Jan. 28 in the 8000 block of Black Road near Salmon Arm.

“When police and ambulance arrived they located a vehicle in the ditch and the sole occupant, a 58-year-old man from the area was located in the locked vehicle deceased,” Staff Sgt. Scott West said in a press release.

“The vehicle has lost control in a curve, rolled and hit a tree before coming to a stop.”

Evidence at the scene indicates the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, RCMP said.