Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign Wide Receiver Durant

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton TigerCats have signed a new receiver they hope will become a big part of the offence.

Lemar Durant becomes the newest TiCat, after playing the last three seasons with the BC Lions. Durant registered 24 catches last year for the Lions before he was released by the club earlier this month.

The six-foot-one, 218-pound native of Vancouver won a Grey Cup in 2018 with the Calgary Stampeders, and was named the game’s Most Valuable Canadian.

He had his best season in 2019, making 57 catches and scoring five TDs with the Lions.

The move comes a week after the TiCats announced a parting of ways between the team and former Most Outstanding Player, Brandon Banks.