Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign Wide Receiver Durant

By Dave Woodard Global News
Posted January 31, 2022 11:47 am

The Hamilton TigerCats have signed a new receiver they hope will become a big part of the offence.

Lemar Durant becomes the newest TiCat, after playing the last three seasons with the BC Lions. Durant registered 24 catches last year for the Lions before he was released by the club earlier this month.

The six-foot-one, 218-pound native of Vancouver won a  Grey Cup in 2018 with the Calgary Stampeders, and was named the game’s Most Valuable Canadian.

Trending Stories

Read more: Linebacker Simoni Lawrence re-signs with Hamilton Tiger-Cats

He had his best season in 2019, making 57 catches and scoring five TDs with the Lions.

The move comes a week after the TiCats announced a parting of ways between the team and former Most Outstanding Player, Brandon Banks.

Advertisement
CFL tagHamilton tagFootball tagTim Hortons Field tagHamilton Tigercats tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers