Wilfrid Laurier says computer students from Indian university can finish degrees in Canada

Wilfrid Laurier University says it has reached an agreement with a university in India that would allow some students to transfer to the Waterloo school to finish their degrees.

In a release, Laurier says it signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday with I.K. Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU) in Kapurthala.

The agreement would allow students who have completed two years of schooling in IKGPTU’s computer science and engineering program to transfer into Laurier’s computer science program to complete a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science degree.

“At Laurier, we seek to recruit and admit the most inquisitive and motivated students from around the world,” said Heidi Northwood, Laurier’s senior executive officer of global strategy.

“With our new partners, IGKPTU, we will create new opportunities for collaboration and learning, for both the students and the faculty.”

Laurier says the move is a part of its strategic plan to attract more promising international students.

“Through this partnership, IKGPTU and Laurier will be expanding our global reach, providing students with valuable international experience, and strengthening their intercultural competence,” Laurier president Deborah MacLatchy stated.