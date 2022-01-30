COVID-19: N.B. reporting 5 deaths, estimated 5,460 active cases

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting five more deaths related to COVID-19, and an estimated 5,460 active infections in the province.

According to the province’s data dashboard, the number of hospitalizations has also increased by five since yesterday.

There are 164 people in hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 75 were admitted for COVID-19 complications and another 89 tested positive after being admitted to hospital for another medical reason.

The province has 13 people in ICU.

As well, the province reported 274 new cases based on PCR lab results, and another 375 self-reported positive results from rapid tests.

Story continues below advertisement

New Brunswick is now at a modified Level 2 of the COVID-19 winter plan. Restrictions were eased Friday night at 11:59 p.m. — two days earlier than originally scheduled.

Tomorrow marks the first day back to in-person learning at schools in the province. Students had been taking part in remote learning since Jan. 11, after the winter break.

1:43 New Brunswick to loosen COVID-19 restrictions early New Brunswick to loosen COVID-19 restrictions early