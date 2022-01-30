SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: N.B. reporting 5 deaths, estimated 5,460 active cases

By Staff Global News
Posted January 30, 2022 3:51 pm
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick returns to Level 2 of winter action plan' New Brunswick returns to Level 2 of winter action plan
WATCH: After two weeks of strict restrictions to curb the spread of Omicron, New Brunswick will be loosening restrictions two days earlier than planned. As of midnight, the province is moving back to Level 2 of its winter action plan. Suzanne Lapointe reports.

New Brunswick is reporting five more deaths related to COVID-19, and an estimated 5,460 active infections in the province.

According to the province’s data dashboard, the number of hospitalizations has also increased by five since yesterday.

There are 164 people in hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 75 were admitted for COVID-19 complications and another 89 tested positive after being admitted to hospital for another medical reason.

Read more: N.B. to loosen COVID-19 restrictions early, ending two-week lockdown

The province has 13 people in ICU.

Trending Stories

As well, the province reported 274 new cases based on PCR lab results, and another 375 self-reported positive results from rapid tests.

Story continues below advertisement

New Brunswick is now at a modified Level 2 of the COVID-19 winter plan. Restrictions were eased Friday night at 11:59 p.m. — two days earlier than originally scheduled.

Tomorrow marks the first day back to in-person learning at schools in the province. Students had been taking part in remote learning since Jan. 11, after the winter break.

Click to play video: 'New Brunswick to loosen COVID-19 restrictions early' New Brunswick to loosen COVID-19 restrictions early
New Brunswick to loosen COVID-19 restrictions early
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagNew Brunswick COVID-19 tagNB COVID-19 tagNew Brunswick covid tagNB Omicron tagOmicron NB tagCOVID-19 NB tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers