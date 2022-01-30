Extreme cold warning issued for southern Ontario: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

A large swath of southern Ontario is under an extreme cold warning Sunday morning.

Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for a large portion of the province.

The agency said residents can expect “very cold wind chills” but added that they will “finally” come to an end Sunday morning.

“Wind chills will reach -35 early this morning in a few localities,” the warning reads. “Wind chills will improve later this morning as temperatures rise.”

According to Environment Canada, the risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors and those who don’t have proper shelter.

“Watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes,” the agency said.

The agency said frostbite can develop “within minutes” on exposed skin, especially with the wind chill.

“If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside,” the warning reads.

Meanwhile, snow squall warnings have been issued for Grey-Bruce, Barrie-Orillia-Midland, and the Parry Sound-Muskoka areas.