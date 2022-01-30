Menu

Weather

Extreme cold warning issued for southern Ontario: Environment Canada

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 30, 2022 9:41 am
A woman runs along a plowed trail View image in full screen
A woman runs along a plowed trail following a severe winter storm in Toronto on Tuesday January 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

A large swath of southern Ontario is under an extreme cold warning Sunday morning.

Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for a large portion of the province.

The agency said residents can expect “very cold wind chills” but added that they will “finally” come to an end Sunday morning.

Read more: Southern Ontario under ‘extreme cold warning’ with wind chills of -30: Environment Canada

“Wind chills will reach -35 early this morning in a few localities,” the warning reads. “Wind chills will improve later this morning as temperatures rise.”

According to Environment Canada, the risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors and those who don’t have proper shelter.

“Watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes,” the agency said.

Click to play video: 'City crews working tirelessly to clear roads' City crews working tirelessly to clear roads
City crews working tirelessly to clear roads – Jan 17, 2022

The agency said frostbite can develop “within minutes” on exposed skin, especially with the wind chill.

“If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside,” the warning reads.

Meanwhile, snow squall warnings have been issued for Grey-Bruce, Barrie-Orillia-Midland, and the Parry Sound-Muskoka areas.

