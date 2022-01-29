Menu

Traffic

RCMP issue travel advisories as protestors block off highway near Coutts border crossing

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted January 29, 2022 6:32 pm
A sign at the Coutts border crossing in southern Alberta. View image in full screen
A sign at the Coutts border crossing in southern Alberta.on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Eloise Therien / Global News

Protestors were blocking north and southbound traffic near the Coutts border in southern Alberta Saturday afternoon, according to RCMP.

Police issued advisories, asking drivers not to travel south on Highway 4 near the weigh station.

American officials told northbound traffic to avoid the area as well.



Protestors had also blocked access to the village of Coutts, meaning emergency vehicles were unable to get in or out of the area.

Read more: Big rigs, passenger vehicles snarl downtown Ottawa as trucker convoy parks by Parliament

RCMP were continuing dialogue and hoping to engage the protesters to move their vehicles, and exploring all options including enforcement.

Mounties said hundreds of vehicles were taking part in the protest, which was peaceful.

