COVID-19 testing offered at ski hills in B.C. Interior for international visitors

Kelowna International Airport is partnering with ski resorts in the Okanagan to make access to COVID testing easier for international guests.

YLW is partnering with Whitecap RSC Medical, Big White Ski Resort, SilverStar Mountain Resort and Revelstoke Mountain Resort to offer PCR testing on-site at the ski hills.

“It is an added incentive for visitors to choose Kelowna when making their travel plans,” airport director Sam Samaddar said.

The ski hill COVID-19 testing program will allow guests to complete their testing without having to make an extra trip to the airport.

Philip Elchitz, senior manager of operations at YLW, said the airport felt it was its responsibility to passengers to make travel as easy as possible.

“The passengers travelling internationally that were on the ski hill actually had to take a day to come down and then go back, and lost a day of their vacation,” he said.

Big White Ski Resort senior vice-president Michael Ballingall said the program will be very beneficial to the tourism industry as the pandemic has seen less people visiting.

“It will give peace of mind that they can complete testing quickly and safely while staying on the mountain,” he said.

Currently, the tests will only be PCR and will cost $195.

For more information and to book COVID-19 testing, visit White Cap’s website.